Chirp for Twitter has been updated to version 2.0 and it adds some big new features while also speeding the whole experience up. The biggest of the new features is the inclusion of the infinite scrolling timeline as well as the ability to send DMs straight from a user's profile page.

While using Twitter on your wrist might not sound like something you'd want to do too often, being able to quickly and easily check what's going on can be beneficial in some circumstances. Especially if you don't have your iPhone with you.

The newly updated app is available as a free download now, with in-app purchases available if you want to unlock the pro tier. And you probably should – there's a lot of work gone into making this app as good as it is. You can check the full release notes in the App Store, but some of the highlights include: