What you need to know
- Tim Cook says Apple saw a record-breaking number of FaceTime calls on Christmas last year.
- The Apple CEO did not reveal the exact number of calls placed.
During the company's Q1 2021 earnings call, Apple CEO Tim Cook revealed that the company saw a record-breaking number of FaceTime calls made on Christmas last year.
The CEO was giving his opening statement on the call, in which he announced that Apple has reached a record-breaking revenue of over $110 billion in the first quarter of 2021. During that statement, Cook also touched on the holiday season and mentioned that "we saw the highest volume of FaceTime calls ever this Christmas."
The winter holiday season is always a busy time for us and our products, but this year was unique. We had a record number of device activations during the last week of the quarter. And as COVID-19 kept us apart, we saw the highest volume of FaceTime calls ever this Christmas
As always, we could not have made so many holidays special without our talented and dedicated retail teams, who helped us achieve a new all-time revenue record for retail, driven by very strong performance in our online store.
Cook did not go into further detail and reveal just how many FaceTime calls were placed, a number that has always been held close to the chest by the company.
This new record can most likely be attributed to the pandemic. As many people celebrated the holiday remotely this year, relatives and friends relied on video call services like FaceTime, Google Duo, Zoom, and Skype to get in touch with each other.
You can place FaceTime calls from the iPhone, iPad, or Mac to those specific devices. FaceTime is not currently able to make calls between Apple and non-Apple devices.
