During the company's Q1 2021 earnings call, Apple CEO Tim Cook revealed that the company saw a record-breaking number of FaceTime calls made on Christmas last year.

The CEO was giving his opening statement on the call, in which he announced that Apple has reached a record-breaking revenue of over $110 billion in the first quarter of 2021. During that statement, Cook also touched on the holiday season and mentioned that "we saw the highest volume of FaceTime calls ever this Christmas."