CITYROW has announced that its flagship MAX Rower now includes support for Apple Watch, bringing health data from your wrist right to the rower's display.

The announcement, made via press release, makes the MAX Rower the first ever to include Apple Watch support that brings real-time heart rate monitoring and more to the rower's built-in display.

With real-time heart rate monitoring and calorie-tracking metrics available, the Max Rower gives consumers the ability to integrate their workouts into their Apple Watch health profile. Metrics are available instantaneously and displayed on both the rower console and the Apple Watch, these valuable insights inform and inspire how individuals approach wellness and personal fitness goals.

All of this is only available on the flagship MAX Rower, a unit that normally costs $2,200 but can be had for around $1,800 right now.

"The Apple Watch integration was something our community had been asking for as CITYROW continues to push further into the virtual fitness space," Helaine Knapp, the founder and CEO of CITYROW says via the release. "The way we workout is changing and consumers expect actionable insights that help them reach their wellness goals effectively, which is why we delivered the first Apple Watch integration for rowers on our flagship Max Rower."

Those looking to take advantage of this new feature will need to have an Apple Watch running watchOS 7.2 or later. And a $2,000 rowing machine of course.