What you need to know
- Clearful has added new guided journals designed to help you reflect on 2020 and get ready for 2021.
2020 has been quite the year and dealing with the fallout is going to take more than writing a journal. But sometimes getting everything out of your head and into a journal can help process the mess that has been the last 12 months and that's what Clearful's new guided journaling resources are all about.
Released as part of an update yesterday, the new guides are there to help us reflect on the year while getting ready for the next one.
Today's update is all about the New Year! We've released Collections - themed guided journaling resources curated by our team.
Explore the New Year's Collection to reflect on 2020 and plan for 2021. Record the good and the bad, what went well and what could be improved, and end this challenging year on a positive, forward-looking note.
Other new Collections include Holidays, Editor's Picks, Recently Used, and Popular. Check out the Library to view Collections and for new Collections added regularly!
Other curated templates included:
- Work & Career
- Creativity
- Emotions
- Goals & Planning
- Gratitude & Happiness
- Health & Wellness
- Memories & Milestones
- Personal Development
- Reflection & Review
- Relationships
- Sleep & Wake Up
- Stress & Anxiety
- Daily
- Travel
What's more, all of this is free. The Clearful app offers a way to journal and practice mindfulness and self-growth without spending a penny. That's impressive, although it might be worth taking a look at the App Privacy section of its App Store page if you're concerned. There's a privacy policy online, too
That said, you can download Clearful from the App Store right now.
