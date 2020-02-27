Have you been searching for an Apple Watch band that can stand up to your many adventures but look good doing it? Check out the latest band from Clockwork Synergy.

Tiny seat belt for your watch Clockwork Synergy Seat Belt NATO Apple Watch Band: Features

Clockwork Synergy's Seat Belt NATO Apple Watch Band is the latest offering from one of my long-time favorite band makers. All of their bands are high-quality and yet reasonably priced. The band adapters they use slide on like butter, and stay locked securely in place when in use. Both the adapters and the buckle come in five different metal colors so that you can match the metal hardware to your Apple Watch. All generations and both Apple Watch sizes will fit. There are 10 adjustability holes in the band, so it ranges from 80 to 120 millimeters (3.15 to 4.72 inches) in length, not counting the Apple Watch itself.

The Seat Belt NATO band will look and feel immediately familiar: it's, well, seat belt fabric. Just as a seat belt is designed to withstand the force of a car accident, I feel pretty confident that this band isn't going to rip in even the most extreme situations. It's made to last and withstand whatever you can throw at it. Sports, rock-climbing, you name it. The Seat Belt NATO band has you covered.

The band is relatively thick, 2.2 millimeters, to be exact. It has reinforced stitching and heat-sealed ends. There are two keepers to hold the tail end; one is stationary near the watch itself, and the other is adjustable. These keeper loops are very tight, which can be both good and bad. They will certainly keep your watch band in place, but it does take a minute to jam the tail through them when putting on the watch.

This miniature "seat belt" holds your Apple Watch in style.

I have two of the seven available colorways, as you can see in my photos: Ocean Blue and the Navy & Grey. Some of the colors offered, like my Ocean Blue, have subtle tone-on-tone "stripes" woven into the fabric. This band has such a beautiful sheen to it and looks just like a miniature version of an actual seat belt. The other tone-on-tone colors include Black, Army Green, Khaki, and Light Grey.

The other two colorways, Navy & Grey and Black & Grey, don't have the tone-on-tone stripes, but rather a two-tone pattern. My Navy & Grey is solid Navy with Grey edges, while the Black & Grey has alternating stripes. Clockwork Synergy is offering a special limited-time promo code through March 10 for 20% off: SEATBELT20. If you missed out on that code, iMore readers can always use this evergreen promo code and get 15% off: SAVE15MORE.

Comfort and style

Clockwork Synergy Seat Belt NATO Apple Watch Band: What I like

These bands are just fantastic. The subtle woven-in striping and soft sheen are classy and attractive in a gender-neutral way. Once the strap is on, it's so comfortable that you don't even notice you're wearing it. The Seat Belt NATO band is built to last, and you don't need to worry about it fraying or breaking down. Like all Clockwork Synergy bands, the metal hardware used is first-rate and it comes in a variety of colors so you can match it to your own Apple Watch. The adapter mechanism is as smooth as butter. Since I review so many Apple Watch bands, people often ask me to recommend third-party band brands to them. Clockwork Synergy is always one I mention because their bands are consistently high quality at very reasonable prices.