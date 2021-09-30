Clubhouse adds search, audio recording, and more in a massive update

The ever-popular Clubhouse has announced a ton of new features that are going live today, all of the things that people have been crying out for. Those new features include universal room search, full room recordings, and more.

The fact that it wasn't previously possible to search for a room was crazy — as Clubhouse admits — but that's now been fixed. Users can search for people, rooms, and even future events as of now.

It's crazy that you can't search for rooms on Clubhouse...well now you can, because today we're shipping Universal Search. This will allow you to search for people, clubs, live rooms and future events — so you can find your friends more quickly, discover amazing clubs and events related to any breaking news or nerdy interest, and find rooms about specific things happening in the world right now.

Next up is Clips, a feature that will allow users to share short recordings to social networks and instant messaging apps. Users will be able to create Clips of 30 seconds or less and then share them with anyone online.

Clips is available to a small group of users right now and will presumably be expanding over time.

30 seconds not enough? Replays is a feature that will allow hosts to share an entire room's recording after the fact, something that has long been a big request among Clubhouse users.

You'll be able to choose whether you want Replays enabled when you start a room. If they're on, your room will be discoverable on Clubhouse for as long as you like — and available for you to download and share anywhere.

All of this will help make Clubhouse the best iPhone app in its category — a big deal as the likes of Spotify and Twitter try to eat its lunch.

