Clubhouse, an app that was designed to help people speak to each other in a virtual room, has announced the arrival of text-based chat.

While Clubhouse spawned similar features in apps from Twitter and Spotify that are all about speaking to each other using our voices, the app is now going in the opposite direction. In a blog announcement, Clubhouse said that it is enabling "In-Room Chat" to allow people to send messages even while the call is ongoing.

Don't want to miss your moment to share a killer joke? Want to put in a song request? Want to react with the 🔥 emoji? You can now drop it in the in-room chat. For creators, in-room chat will offer another touchpoint with audiences in a room and provide a way to get feedback in real time. We hope that this will make conducting quick polls or sourcing questions from the audience that much easier, and bring engagement to the next level.

Clubhouse confirmed in the announcement that creators will be able to decide whether to enable In-Room Chat for their rooms, or not. And once they're enabled mods will be able to delete messages that they don't think fit in with a room's tone. Chats will also hang around after the conversation has finished and will be part of the Replays for those who couldn't be there live.

In-Room Chat should be rolling out to everyone with the latest version of Clubhouse installed right now. If you don't yet see it, make sure to update and if you don't yet have Clubhouse installed you can bag it from the App Store now. It's free, after all.