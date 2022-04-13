Voice chat app Clubhouse has announced that it is bringing dark mode to its iPhone app for the first time, making it easier to save your retinas from being destroyed when opening the app in a darkened room.

The new feature isn't actually available yet, however, with Clubhouse saying that dark mode will begin rolling out to users from Thursday, April 14. That means you'll need to wait until tomorrow at least — and perhaps a little beyond. Clubhouse notes that it could "take us a couple of days to update everybody" which means you might just need to be a little patient.

The feature itself will offer people the chance to have dark mode follow their iPhone device settings or set it manually, whatever works for them.

It's exactly what you'd expect — light, but not too light, text on a velvety dark background. This makes it easier for night owls to hang on Clubhouse until the wee hours of the morning (and might save your battery life a bit, too). You can turn it on by going to settings and selecting "dark mode". From there, you have the option of "Always Dark Mode" or "User Device Settings," a.k.a. matching whatever your phone is doing at that moment.

Clubhouse remains the best iPhone app at what it does despite competition from the likes of Twitter and Spotify. The addition of a dark mode is very welcome, let's just hope that rollout doesn't take too long!