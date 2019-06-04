The Coach brand is synonymous with quality. I own a number of Coach bags, and none of them has ever worn out or even shown significant signs of wear. High quality leather lasts for many years, and all but one of these bands are Coach leather. If you love the Coach bags, you'll be sure to love the Apple Watch bands, which Coach calls "Apple Watch Straps." They may outlast your Apple Watch.

For the 42/44mm Apple Watch

Which one should you choose?

Any of these bands will bring the iconic Coach quality and style to your Apple Watch. My personal pick would be the Apple Watch Strap With Crystal Tea Rose. I just love a little bling, and I love floral anything.

If flowers and sparkles aren't your thing, I'd go for the crocodile-embossed Apple Watch Strap. You know the leather will be top-notch, but the added crocodile detail really elevates this band so you'll stand out from the crowd.