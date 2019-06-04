The Coach brand is synonymous with quality. I own a number of Coach bags, and none of them has ever worn out or even shown significant signs of wear. High quality leather lasts for many years, and all but one of these bands are Coach leather. If you love the Coach bags, you'll be sure to love the Apple Watch bands, which Coach calls "Apple Watch Straps." They may outlast your Apple Watch.
For the 38/40mm Apple Watch
- A little sparkle: Apple Watch Strap With Crystal Tea Rose
- Iconic look: Apple Watch Strap In Signature Canvas
- Riveting roses: Apple Watch Strap With Tea Rose
- Colorful basics: Apple Watch Strap
- Retro-inspired: Apple Watch Strap With Prints
- Utterly charming: Apple Watch Strap With Charms
- Crocodile rock: Apple Watch Strap
- Dinosaur style: Apple Watch Strap With Rexy
A little sparkle: Apple Watch Strap With Crystal Tea RoseStaff Favorite
I love the little appliquéd roses that adorn this band. The crystal center on some of the roses is the icing on the cake. Choose from the shade Sage shown here or Pink.
Iconic look: Apple Watch Strap In Signature Canvas
Keep it simple with this classic Coach band in the signature canvas, not leather. It comes in just one color, Khaki, but it has a jazzy red loop that holds the end of the band in place.
Riveting roses: Apple Watch Strap With Tea Rose
This band doesn't have the crystals in the center of the roses, but it's still a sweet and pretty Apple Watch band. It comes in lots of colors, such as the shade Ink (navy blue) shown here, Black, Tawny (brown), Chalk (white), and Moss (green). Additionally, you can get this in the 42/44mm size in either Chalk or Black.
Colorful basics: Apple Watch Strap
Just a simple band of leather, you can't go wrong with this one. It comes in two pretty colors for the 38/40mm watch, Lt Blush (pink) shown here, plus Jasper (red). In addition, you can get the 42/44mm size in the color Cadet (navy blue), Black, Chalk (white), or Fatigue (green).
Retro-inspired: Apple Watch Strap With Prints
This precious and old-fashioned print is called Meadow Floral, and it adorns this off-white leather band beautifully. The color and pattern is subtle enough to go with just about any outfit.
Utterly charming: Apple Watch Strap With Charms
This classic Khaki leather band is adorned with two tiny charms: a Coach hangtag and a "C" logo. This online exclusive just comes in the one color.
For the 42/44mm Apple Watch
Crocodile rock: Apple Watch Strap
Despite the plain name, this band is actually a beautiful crocodile-embossed leather. Choose from Black or Saddle (brown).
Dinosaur style: Apple Watch Strap With Rexy
This looks like a simple black leather watch band, but it's more than that. It has Coach's adorable T-rex, Rexy, emblazoned on one side.
Which one should you choose?
Any of these bands will bring the iconic Coach quality and style to your Apple Watch. My personal pick would be the Apple Watch Strap With Crystal Tea Rose. I just love a little bling, and I love floral anything.
If flowers and sparkles aren't your thing, I'd go for the crocodile-embossed Apple Watch Strap. You know the leather will be top-notch, but the added crocodile detail really elevates this band so you'll stand out from the crowd.