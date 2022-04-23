What you need to know
- The CEO of Coinbase has called out Apple.
- Brian Armstrong says the company has banned "a bunch of features" they would like to use.
- Armstrong has previously said Coinbase wants to become the Apple of cryptocurrency.
CEO of Coinbase Brian Armstrong says that Apple has banned features of crypto apps on its App Store which could be seen as a potential antitrust issue.
Armstrong spoke to the Superteam podcast about his and Coinbase's journey, its launch in India, and future plans and roadmaps.
He hinted that one-day crypto investors might one day be able to make use of "crypto-compatible" smartphones with specific hardware features built-in, before going on to call out Apple.
He said that "Apple so far has not really played nice with crypto", stating the company had banned a bunch of features that they would like to have in the app but that the company wouldn't allow.
Armstrong didn't expand specifically on any such features or Apple's specific policy towards them. He has previously hailed Apple's growth and how "it empowered developers and gave mobile users an easy way to access new innovative apps." In comments last year he said that he wanted Coinbase to become the Apple of cryptocurrency.
Crypto smartphones of the future would likely have a leaning toward security and better integration for payments. This week, one crypto investor reported losing some $650,000 in NFTs and crypto after handing over his Apple ID verification code to someone posing as Apple over the phone. This information was used to reset his Apple ID password, giving access to iCloud keychain including his MetaMask vault password.
Apple launches repair program for Apple Watch Series 6 blank screen
Apple has launched a repair program for users of the Apple Watch Series 6 experiencing a blank screen issue.
Give us these GameCube games on Switch!
You can now play games from the many consoles of Nintendo's past on the Nintendo Switch, but not as many from the GameCube. Here are some titles we'd like to see again on the new console.
Watch the trailer for 'The Big Conn' ahead of its May 6 Apple TV+ premiere
Apple TV+ has today shared the first trailer for the upcoming true crime documentary 'The Big Conn' ahead of its May 6 premiere.
Protect your iPhone 11's screen with a screen protector!
Anytime you buy a new iPhone, it's best to put a screen protector on from the start. If your screen protector breaks, be sure to replace it right away if you want to avoid scratches and possibly breaks.