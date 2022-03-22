ComicTrack is a cool new app for tracking your comic book collection

What you need to know
- ComicTrack is a cool new app for tracking your comics on iPhone, iPad, and Mac.
- ComicTrack is a free download so you can try it out for nothing — but in-app purchases are available for additional features.
- You can't read comics in ComicTrack, but that's fine.
ComicTrack is a new app for iPhone, iPad, and Mac that makes it easier than ever to keep track of your comic book collection and read status.
Unlike some other apps, ComicTrack isn't designed to allow people to read comics on their Apple devices. Instead, it's all about tracking the content that you're collecting and reading whether that's a physical paper comic or a digital one via Comixology or other services. And sure, those online services do track what you've read as well — each time you read a comic it's marked as read in the app — but there's something about having an app that's dedicated to tracking the read-state of your collection. And it's much better at it than the Comixology app, that's for sure. In fact, ComicTrack might just be the best iPad app for tracking what you read.
I first came across Comictrack after MacStories covered it and it's definitely going to be an app I use from here on out. It's a gorgeous app and pulls in cover art and other information via ComicVine, and newly released issues can be automatically added to your library.
Like all good apps, ComicTrack syncs your comics via iCloud so your iPhone, iPad, and Mac will always have the latest information ready to go. Fans of customization will enjoy the ability to change the app's overall tint and icon, too.
If you're a comic fan you should absolutely check ComicTrack out. You can learn more on the app's website and the app itself can be downloaded from the App Store now. ComicTrack is a free download but you'll need to use one of the in-app purchases to unlock unlimited reading lists and a few more features that are definitely worth having. ComicTrack+ costs $1.49 per month or $9.99 per year. Those who would prefer to pay once can do so — for a one-time $34.99 fee.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Ukrainian developer MacPaw unveils new macOS 'SpyBuster' tool
Ukrainian developer MacPaw has today unveiled a new macOS anti-spyware tool called 'SpyBuster'.
Review: Rune Factory 5 is a good start, but needs some polishing
Rune Factory 5 takes the farming and action combat that fans love and transforms it into 3D. We reviewed the game to find out if it's worth playing.
Review: The iPhone SE (2022) has a lot of value for a small audience
The most affordable iPhone just got even better, but is it worth it? Only if you fall in a certain demographic.
Every Dragon Quest available on the Switch
Dragon Quest is a legendary franchise, but many people in the west have yet to experience what makes Dragon Quest so good. If you have a Switch, you can see for yourself.