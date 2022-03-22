ComicTrack is a cool new app for tracking your comic book collection

ComicTrack is a new app for iPhone, iPad, and Mac that makes it easier than ever to keep track of your comic book collection and read status.

Unlike some other apps, ComicTrack isn't designed to allow people to read comics on their Apple devices. Instead, it's all about tracking the content that you're collecting and reading whether that's a physical paper comic or a digital one via Comixology or other services. And sure, those online services do track what you've read as well — each time you read a comic it's marked as read in the app — but there's something about having an app that's dedicated to tracking the read-state of your collection. And it's much better at it than the Comixology app, that's for sure. In fact, ComicTrack might just be the best iPad app for tracking what you read.

I first came across Comictrack after MacStories covered it and it's definitely going to be an app I use from here on out. It's a gorgeous app and pulls in cover art and other information via ComicVine, and newly released issues can be automatically added to your library.

Like all good apps, ComicTrack syncs your comics via iCloud so your iPhone, iPad, and Mac will always have the latest information ready to go. Fans of customization will enjoy the ability to change the app's overall tint and icon, too.

If you're a comic fan you should absolutely check ComicTrack out. You can learn more on the app's website and the app itself can be downloaded from the App Store now. ComicTrack is a free download but you'll need to use one of the in-app purchases to unlock unlimited reading lists and a few more features that are definitely worth having. ComicTrack+ costs $1.49 per month or $9.99 per year. Those who would prefer to pay once can do so — for a one-time $34.99 fee.