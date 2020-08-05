We might have just seen a newly refreshed iMac arrive yesterday, but we're still hopeful of a completely redesigned version coming at some point relatively soon. When that happens, we can only hope that it's anything near as gorgeous as this concept. Because it's stunning.

Created by Daniel Bautista and shared to Behance as spotted by 9to5Mac, the concept shows us an iMac that looks like an oversized iPad Pro – and I'm absolutely here for it. But it isn't just about looks, there are some usable features here, too. Those start with the wireless charging pad built into the stand and move on to some new accessories.