As reported by analytics firm Sensor Tower, consumer spending on the top 100 non-game subscription-based apps increased a whopping 34% YoY from $9.7 billion in 2019 to $13 billion in 2020. According to the data, these apps took up almost 10% of all in-app purchase revenue from last year.

Revenue from the top 100 earning non-game subscription apps represented about 11.7 percent of the $111 billion that consumers spent on in-app purchases last year, the same share as in 2019. In Q4 2020, 86 of the top 100 earning non-game apps worldwide offered subscriptions, down slightly from 89 in Q4 2019.

Apple's App Store also continues to dwarf the Google Play Store in spending, almost quadrupling the consumer spending on subscription apps.