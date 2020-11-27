Having tons of thoughts is a gift and a curse so having somewhere to organize them while keeping them private can be vital. Coppice, a new Mac app from M Cubed Software, is built to do exactly that and after 16 months of work, it's ready to go complete with macOS Big Sur and Apple silicon support.

Coppice is a difficult one to describe, but the gist is that the app wants you to fill it with your thoughts – no matter what they're about, it doesn't really matter – and then use the ability to link them together as a mechanism for finding commonalities and connections.

To do that, Coppice uses Canvases that are the bucket that you put thoughts into. Those thoughts live on Pages that can then be linked to each other for later navigation and that's where the power lies. Links in turn create branches between Pages, giving you a mindmap-type view. And it looks lovely as it does it.