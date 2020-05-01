Everyone wearing an Apple Watch while they read this has the benefit of having a heart rate monitor strapped to their wrist at all times. And it turns out that comes in pretty handy when we're in the midst of a pandemic, with coronavirus patients sharing screenshots of their heart rates to Reddit.

There are a few threads going on at the moment with people sharing just how high an Apple Watch has recorded their resting heart rate. Reddit user "mattkeil" shared a screenshot of a heart rate of 139 bpm. That would be fine if they were doing laps of a track, but this was their resting heart rate!