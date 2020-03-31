A case for Apple's next budget iPhone has reportedly been snapped in a warehouse at Best Buy, with a stock date of April 5.

As reported by MacRumors

A source who emailed MacRumors shared a photo said to be from a Best Buy employee featuring an Urban Armor Gear case designed for the new 4.7-inch 2020 ‌iPhone‌. There's no specific name on the case box, which is not unusual for cases made before a new device launches.

We can't confirm the source of the case, but this does indeed look like one of the cases that manufacturers like Target and Best Buy get ahead of when a new ‌iPhone‌ debuts, as case manufacturers send these cases to retail stores early to be one of the first manufacturers to have a case available to customers at launch.