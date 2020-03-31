Iphone 9 LeakSource: MacRumors

  • A leaked case for the next iPhone has reportedly surfaced at Best Buy.
  • It has a stock date of April 5.
  • It's an Urban Armor Gear case for the 'New iPhone 4.7", 2020" iPhone, more commonly known as the iPhone 9/SE 2.

A case for Apple's next budget iPhone has reportedly been snapped in a warehouse at Best Buy, with a stock date of April 5.

As reported by MacRumors

A source who emailed MacRumors shared a photo said to be from a Best Buy employee featuring an Urban Armor Gear case designed for the new 4.7-inch 2020 ‌iPhone‌. There's no specific name on the case box, which is not unusual for cases made before a new device launches.

We can't confirm the source of the case, but this does indeed look like one of the cases that manufacturers like Target and Best Buy get ahead of when a new ‌iPhone‌ debuts, as case manufacturers send these cases to retail stores early to be one of the first manufacturers to have a case available to customers at launch.

Case Leak IphoneSource: MacRumors

The case appears to be from Urban Armor Gear and is reminiscent of previous designs for their iPhone cases, notably the Monarch series.

This is not the first leaked iPhone case we've seen for Apple's rumored budget iPhone due early this year, but it is the first from a major retailer. According to the report, Best Buy employees have been told to merchandise the cases on April 5, suggesting that a launch announcement may be imminent.

Until global lockdown took the situation out of Apple's hands, it had been rumored to be holding an event today, March 31 where it would release the new iPhone. The new phone is the spiritual successor to Apple's iPhone SE, and will reportedly cost around $399.