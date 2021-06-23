Spry Fox, the developer behind the critically acclaimed simulation game, Cozy Grove, has recently announced that the 2.0 summer update for Cozy Grove is now live. The team has spent countless hours honing their skills and polishing the game even after its release on April 8 on systems such as the Nintendo Switch, with feedback coming from all over the internet, including Discord and Reddit. The developers have been listening, and are constantly working to improve the player experience, through quality-of-life changes such as increasing items stack size limits, balancing certain quest difficulties, and increasing player storage.

The 2.0 update has brought with it even more content, including:

Critter catching

Stone skipping

New decorations, clothing items, and photo standees

The ability to hug bears (!!)

New quests and rewards

All-new music

And a secret summer event beginning in July

The game has been loved by both critics and fans since launch, as it has provided a calming experience for many in an especially stressful time. Many of its fans have regarded it as one of the best games indie experiences on the Nintendo Switch.

How has your experience with Cozy Grove been? Are you excited to skip stones and hug bears? Let us know in the comments!