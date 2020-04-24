We've seen Mint Mobile offer some pretty great deals in the past, and this one is definitely in line with those. It does only apply to new customers, but existing customers can purchase the device and finance it from Mint Mobile instead if they wish.

The iPhone SE deals are flowing already, and in typical fashion Mint Mobile is here to knock the socks off all the other options out there. For a limited time, new customers can get the iPhone SE with service for just $30 per month. That's right, it's the phone, financed over 24 months, plus Mint Mobile's 3GB data plan. You can move to the 8GB plan for $5 more per month, or up to the 12GB one for $10 more per month, making the prices $35 or $40 per month total respectively.

This limited-time promotion scores you Apple's newest (and most affordable) iPhone paired with Mint Mobile's great service for one low monthly cost.

For those who prefer to prepay for everything, Mint has another promotion for you. The carrier is letting you prepay for a year worth of service and purchase the new iPhone SE for as little as $720. What makes this deal even better is that within 72 hours of activating your SIM card, Mint Mobile will double that and give you a second year for FREE. You do need to activate a new line on Mint Mobile for either of these promotions, whether that means porting your existing one over, or starting a new one completely. Once purchased, you have 45 days to activate your SIM card.

If you aren't familiar with the new iPhone SE, you'll want to check out our review. The TL;DR of it is that it's a familiar iPhone 8 design that's been repacked with some new internals, including an A13 Bionic chip, upgraded single lens camera system, and more.

Be sure to grab one using this deal now!