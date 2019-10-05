Setlist Carrot is a brand new app on iOS that lets you search for setlists from your favorite artist's concerts, creating Apple Music playlists directly within the app. Developer TrickPie UK took to Reddit today to announce the new service.

Setlist Carrot enables users to search for setlists that a band or artist has performed at a concert. Users can filter their searches by the year the setlist was played or the location of the concert. Once you find a setlist you like, you can create an Apple Music playlist directly from within the app. The setlist data is provided by website Setlist.fm,

The full description of the app says: