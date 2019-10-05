What you need to know
- Setlist Carrot has launched for iOS.
- The app lets you search for the setlist of your favorite bands based on artist, location and the year of the concert.
- The setlist data is provided by Setlist.fm.
Setlist Carrot is a brand new app on iOS that lets you search for setlists from your favorite artist's concerts, creating Apple Music playlists directly within the app. Developer TrickPie UK took to Reddit today to announce the new service.
Setlist Carrot enables users to search for setlists that a band or artist has performed at a concert. Users can filter their searches by the year the setlist was played or the location of the concert. Once you find a setlist you like, you can create an Apple Music playlist directly from within the app. The setlist data is provided by website Setlist.fm,
The full description of the app says:
Research your next gig or relive your last one.
Setlist carrot will allow you to search for your favorite artist gigs down to the location and year of the show to find what songs or covers were played on that night.
Forget best of playlists, listen to the tracks in the order the Artist think they should be heard by creating Apple Music playlists of the setlist direct from the app
Setlist Carrot is available to download free on iOS
