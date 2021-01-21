Sometimes deciding what to do can be more difficult than you'd think. The same goes for picking a movie. Or choosing what's for dinner. That's where something like a poll could come in handy, and an app called Agree lets you do exactly that without having to venture to something like Twitter or Facebook.

Polls are obviously no good if you're doing them on your own, so Agree lets you share polls with anyone so long as they have an iCloud account. You can set your own poll options and poll end dates, too.

Beautifully designed with iOS guidelines in mind. Swipe to vote mechanism. Context menus for further actions (voting, duplicating, deleting). Add date/time for expected poll completions to present a soft deadline. Push notifications to be alerted of winning choices. Sync and share polls via iCloud. 40+ Alternate app icons. Themes and tints. Home Screen Quick Actions. Keyboard Shortcuts.

Available for iPhone, iPad, and Mac, Agree is good to go no matter which device you're running on.

What's more, it's free. You can download Agree from the App Store right now. There's an in-app purchase available for those who want to unlock a few additional themes and unlimited polls, too.