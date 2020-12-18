Amadine Creative Letter CreationSource: BeLight Software

What you need to know

  • Amadine is a vector graphics app that's made the jump from Mac to iPhone and iPad.

Whether you're an expert of a beginner, it won't matter if you don't have the tools you need to create amazing art. One of the tools you might want to check out, especially if you're an iPad user, is the newly released Amadine. And if the example artwork is any indication, you'll be pushing out some stunning work in no time.

Initially a Mac app, developer BeLight Software got to work on bringing the same Amadine experience to iPhone and iPad and it seems they were pretty successful – the gestures and Apple Pencil support just build on the already impressive toolset offered on the desktop.

Amadine can be used to create all of these types of documents right from your iPhone and iPad.

  • Print Projects (posters, flyers, brochures)
  • Illustrations (book and web illustrations, lettering and calligraphy)
  • Web Design (web banners, advertisements, layout)
  • User Interfaces (icons, UI elements, mockups)
  • Branding (logos and brand books, brand identity, packaging design)
  • Charts and Graphs (pie charts, bar graphs, schemes)

Amadine On IpadSource: BeLight Software

I'm not the drawing type, but Amadine makes me wish I was! You can download Amadine from the App Store now. It's free, with an in-app purchase unlocking the app's full power for $9.99.

