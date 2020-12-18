Whether you're an expert of a beginner, it won't matter if you don't have the tools you need to create amazing art. One of the tools you might want to check out, especially if you're an iPad user, is the newly released Amadine. And if the example artwork is any indication, you'll be pushing out some stunning work in no time.

Initially a Mac app, developer BeLight Software got to work on bringing the same Amadine experience to iPhone and iPad and it seems they were pretty successful – the gestures and Apple Pencil support just build on the already impressive toolset offered on the desktop.