What you need to know
- Creative Cloud Express has gained new PDF quick actions.
- Users can quickly edit images and text in a PDF.
- Multiple files can be combined into a single PDF when needed.
Adobe has announced a handful of new PDF quick actions for people who need to edit the files from within Creative Cloud Express.
Detailed in a blog post, the improvements mean that people can more easily edit text and images, combine files, and more from within Creative Cloud Express. The whole thing is powered by Adobe Acrobat, too.
In terms of text and images, Adobe says that people can now easily rotate and resize images while simple text editing means that they can quickly make changes without getting into the weeds.
This feature is for when you have PDFs that need small but crucial updates. For example, are the prices on your sales sheets no longer right or do you need to change the date on an event flyer? Edit your existing PDF files by adding or changing text and rotating or resizing images in Creative Cloud Express.
Users can also now combine multiple files into a single PDF when the urge takes them, while page organizing means that people will be able to rearrange pages at will.
Adobe says that all users will get one free quick action download per week, but any more will require a subscription.
All Creative Cloud Express users get one free PDF quick action download per week. Subscribers of the Creative Cloud Express Premium plan, or plans that include premium access to Creative Cloud Express, have access to unlimited PDF quick action downloads from within the Creative Cloud Express web app.
Want to learn more and see the quick actions working? Check out the announcement post for all the details.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
