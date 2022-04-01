The creator of the world's first and only iPhone with a USB-C port has taken his reality-bending engineering work to another level, by creating the world's first Android phone with a Lightning port.

Exploring the Simulation (Kenny Pi) took to YouTube with his latest modified project, a Samsung Galaxy A51 with a fully working Lightning port that can be used for both charging and data transfer.

Before you ask, yes, we know what day it is, but Kenny (Ken Pillonel) says that the project is in fact real and that he waited to post on April 1 for some extra fun and to emphasize this was a tongue-in-cheek project not to be taken too seriously:

A lot of people will probably hate in the comments section. This is a tongue-in-cheek project, for fun. It's real, but don't take it too seriously. I also waited to post this on April 1st. So if you see angry comments, let them know they are the April Fool ;)

Kenny says that he created the Lightning Galaxy A51 to "balance the chaos" he created when he made the USB-C iPhone last year. He said it was a complex modification that required some out-of-the-box thinking and a "sprinkle" of DIY.

Right now Kenny has only posted a preview of the project, but is working on a full-length explanation video he says is "coming soon."

While Kenny's last project, the USB-C iPhone, was also a bit of fun Kenny went on to sell the project on eBay for $85,000, which is quite a lot more than even Apple's best iPhone, the iPhone 13, will cost you at new.

Pillonel is a Master's student in Robotics at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology. You can see his video below: