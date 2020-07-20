What you need to know
- ustwo games has released a trailer for its next title.
- "Alba: a Wildlife Adventure" is coming to Apple, PC, and Steam this winter.
- The game follows Alba, an activist on a summer adventure.
The developers behind the award-winning "Monument Valley" game series are out with a teaser trailer for their next project.
Reported by MacRumors, "Alba: a Wildlife Adventure" follows the story of Alba, an environmental activist on a summer adventure in the Mediterranean.
Little has been revealed about the game at this time, but it will feature titular character and activist Alba, with players able to experience a "Mediterranean Summer filled with friendship, family and nature" as Alba visits her grandparents to explore wildlife with her friend Ines.
While no further details of the game have been released, ustwo games says that the title will be available on iOS, macOS, tvOS, PC, and console this winter.
ustwo games is also the studio behind "Assemble with Care", its first title on Apple Arcade that is compatible with iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV. It's upcoming title working across the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV could indicate that it may also be coming to Apple's gaming service.
You can check out the teaser trailer for "Alba: a Wildlife Adventure" below.
