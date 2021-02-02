Stack Overflow is a great resource that's heavily used by app and web developers around the world, but using it on an iPhone or iPad is less than ideal. Safari is pretty great, but native apps are almost always a better experience. Enter Crew, an app that makes Stack Overflow into something other than a website.

Crew isn't just an app, though. It's been designed with iOS guidelines in mind, making it look and feel every bit the native iPhone and iPad experience in a way the Stack Overflow website just can't match.