What you need to know
- Stack Overflow is a great resource for developers and now they can enjoy all of that knowledge in the palm of their hand.
Stack Overflow is a great resource that's heavily used by app and web developers around the world, but using it on an iPhone or iPad is less than ideal. Safari is pretty great, but native apps are almost always a better experience. Enter Crew, an app that makes Stack Overflow into something other than a website.
Crew isn't just an app, though. It's been designed with iOS guidelines in mind, making it look and feel every bit the native iPhone and iPad experience in a way the Stack Overflow website just can't match.
Crew is a beautiful StackOverflow app built for fast navigation with powerful set of features. The delightful interface is coupled with extensive features that feel part on your device, whilst elevating your Stack Overflow experience.
It's created specifically with iOS design guidelines in mind, so it fits right at home on your device.
Whether you're commenting, posting, or just browsing, Crew has a ton of features that will make your Stack Overflow experience better than it was yesterday. Including powerful filters.
Features include:
- Trends and search support
- All questions,answers and comments from Stack Overflow in your hands.
- Search support
- Rich rendering of questions
- Dark mode
- Beautiful iOS centric Ui
- Universal app for iPhone and iPad.
- Compose question with real time previews.
- Powerful question filters (month, week, votes and more)
You can download Crew from the App Store right now. It won't cost you a penny and there are no ads to speak of.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
The Legend of Zelda 35th anniversary retrospective: A windy adventure
The Legend of Zelda series has been going strong for 35 years. As one of Nintendo's long-standing franchise, we look back on its impact on the gaming world and ruminate on what it can do for the future.
Apple has a new manufacturing partner for its Beats headphones
Taiwanese company MediaTek has joined Apple's Beats supply chain and will produce "some important components" for the company.
Apple Car will be 'very high-end model' and way more expensive than a Tesla
A new report from supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says that Apple Car will be a "very high-end model", and cost "significantly" more than ordinary electric vehicles.
Kansas City Chiefs fans will want to check out these iPhone cases
The Kansas City Chiefs are going to the Super Bowl once again to reclaim their title as NFL champions. Ahead of the big game, consider one of these terrific cases to celebrate all things Chiefs.