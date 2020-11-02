Emirati personal trainer and CrossFit coach Abeer AlKhaja is "the sporty Arab woman that we should all be learning from" according to Cosmopolitan and it might have a point. AlKhaja says she "fell in love with fitness" and uses an Apple Watch extensively during her workouts but, also, during everyday life.

Speaking with Cosmo the trailer said that she uses Apple Watch to track goals, but also uses the handwashing reminders that were added with watchOS 7.

The Apple Watch is more than a smart watch for me. It helps me keep track of my goals. It is unique in a way that it sends notifications or reminders to stand up, breathe, even wash my hands! Whether it's strength training, mobility, cycling, or running, the Apple Watch tracks them all.

Continuing, the conversation turned to the features that get the most use and, predictably, the Acvitvity app – now Fitness – was top of the list.

Activity App: Apple Watch shows my daily movement through the Move, Exercise, and Stand rings that make up my 'Activity'. I track my progress throughout the day with the aim of closing all my rings. Workout App: I use this to measure my favorite workouts from running to strength to HIIT. Music App: The Apple Watch allows me to stream my favorite music even without my iPhone near by - which is quite useful at the gym.

Beyond that it seems Apple Pay gets plenty of use as well, with AlKhaja saying that it's "simple and effective." I wouldn't argue with that assessment.

You can read the full interview on the Cosmopolitan site and it's definitely with your time. not least the discussion about whether exercise can help our mental state. Something that 2020 isn't helping one bit.