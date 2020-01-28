Curve has just announced that its users will finally be able to use Apple Pay!

In a Tweet today, January 28, Curve said:

Enjoy all the benefits of your Curve card using Apple Pay. It's the easy, secure, and private way to pay.

A full-page on Curve's website gives details of the new Apple Pay launch, however, things look to be pretty standard.

To set up your Curve Card with Apple Pay, you add it to the Wallet app just like any other card, taking a picture or entering the details manually. You can also do it through the Curve app:

You can add your Curve card to Apple Pay on your iPhone directly through the Curve app. To do that, go to the 'Card' tab of your Curve app and click the 'Add to Apple Wallet' button below your Curve card. Tapping the button will prompt you to enter your full name and Curve card details in the Apple Pay wallet. Once you've confirmed your details and accepted the T&Cs, the registration of your card on Apple Pay should be complete!

As with Curve's actual, physical cards, Curve can be used through Apple Pay anywhere in the world that accepts Apple Pay or contactless payments.

Curve is a unique banking and payment service, as it allows users to spend from any of their accounts using just one Curve Mastercard. Rather than swapping between cards all the time, you simply jump into the Curve app and select the bank card you'd like to become active, then start using your Curve Mastercard. It's currently available in the following EU countries:

Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, United Kingdom (excluding Crown Dependencies: Jersey, Guernsey and the Isle of Man).

