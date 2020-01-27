Best Answer: Both have upsides and downsides, depending on how you plan to use it. Curved monitors have fewer reflections and are more immersive. On the other hand, flat monitors are less expensive and are better for people who want multiple screens.

The one you want depends on how you intend to use it

Whether you're a gamer, a digital artist, an engineer, or simply a tech enthusiast, both flat screens and curved screens have a place for you. You'll have to consider what your personal preferences are when deciding between them.

If you're like me and prefer to have multiple screens to work on, you'll probably want to go with the flat screen. However, if you mainly use your computer to work on art or play video games, you might bet more satisfaction from a curved monitor's immersive display. To compare the two, we're looking at what each monitor does best.

Curved vs. flat monitors: full view

When comparing curved and flat monitors, the differences are stark. Depending on how you plan to use them, either could be a good fit for your set up. When positioned right, curved monitors will typically offer little to no reflections on their screens. However, if positioned towards a window or bright light, the screens can be overrun with reflections. Flat monitors, on the other hand, are notorious for catching glare. But once again, if you position them properly, this won't be an issue.

Since curved screens tend to be pretty wide, they wrap around your field of view, giving you a more intense viewing experience. This is something gaming enthusiasts especially appreciate as it helps them get more immersed. What's more, this curve gives viewers a sense of depth without resorting to the headache-inducing effects of 3D. Flat monitors, however, are unable to replicate this effect.

Saving space