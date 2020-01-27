Best Answer: Both have upsides and downsides, depending on how you plan to use it. Curved monitors have fewer reflections and are more immersive. On the other hand, flat monitors are less expensive and are better for people who want multiple screens.
The one you want depends on how you intend to use it
Whether you're a gamer, a digital artist, an engineer, or simply a tech enthusiast, both flat screens and curved screens have a place for you. You'll have to consider what your personal preferences are when deciding between them.
If you're like me and prefer to have multiple screens to work on, you'll probably want to go with the flat screen. However, if you mainly use your computer to work on art or play video games, you might bet more satisfaction from a curved monitor's immersive display. To compare the two, we're looking at what each monitor does best.
Curved vs. flat monitors: full view
When comparing curved and flat monitors, the differences are stark. Depending on how you plan to use them, either could be a good fit for your set up. When positioned right, curved monitors will typically offer little to no reflections on their screens. However, if positioned towards a window or bright light, the screens can be overrun with reflections. Flat monitors, on the other hand, are notorious for catching glare. But once again, if you position them properly, this won't be an issue.
Since curved screens tend to be pretty wide, they wrap around your field of view, giving you a more intense viewing experience. This is something gaming enthusiasts especially appreciate as it helps them get more immersed. What's more, this curve gives viewers a sense of depth without resorting to the headache-inducing effects of 3D. Flat monitors, however, are unable to replicate this effect.
Saving space
When it comes to working, the type of monitor can make a difference. Curved monitors tend to provide a lot of screen space, so you can pull up multiple documents at once. However, due to their curve, users get the best effect by sitting directly in the middle of the screen. This makes it so you can really only have one monitor on your desk. If you're the kind of person who prefers to have a multiple monitor setup, this won't be a good fit for you.
Flat screens, on the other hand, are perfect for anyone who wants a multiple monitor setup. Additionally, flat screens are the preferred monitor for wall mounting, since the flat screen can be viewed better at different angles than curved screens. And finally, curved monitors tend to be relatively expensive, whereas flat monitors of the same size and resolution tend to cost a lot less.
Regardless of how you plan to use it, either monitor is a great choice depending on how you plan to use it.
Throw a curve
Dell UltraSharp U3415W 34-Inch
A beautiful 21:9 display on a curve
This 34-inch monitor features speakers, adjustable height, and high resolution at 3440 x 1440 pixels. There are two display ports (one in/one out), one HDMI 1.4, one HDMI 2.0, one audio line out, and six USB 3.0 ports.
Solid flat
LG 34UM69G-B
An extra-wide flat monitor for your computing needs
This Full HD monitor produces a beautiful spectrum of color with 2560 x 1080 pixels. It features two HDMI ports and one DisplayPort. The stand is adjustable, so you can tilt it to a good angle or change the height.
