Icloud Plus Settings IpadosSource: Adam Oram / iMore

What you need to know

  • Apple announced custom email domains for iCloud at WWDC.
  • It is part of the company's iCloud+ plan.
  • The feature is now available in beta online.

Apple's custom email domains feature for iCloud+ is now available online in beta form.

AppleSfera reports:

One of the novelties of iCloud+, the service that Apple presented during the last WWDC 2021, is the possibility of sending and receiving emails using a custom domain. A service that is now available in beta phase ready for us to perform the first tests. As the user has discovered @mcontreras the icloud.com beta has already enabled the ability to set up a custom domain in our iCloud email so that we can send and receive mail directly from our Apple account.

It means users of iCloud+, that anyone on a paid version of iCloud, can now test sending and receiving mail with up to 5 custom domain names, with three email addresses per domain available to each family member.

VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more

Custom DomainSource: iMore

As you can see from the setup, you can choose a domain for just yourself, or for you and all of your family members.

Apple announced iCloud+ at WWDC, essentially adding a few extra security features and measures to all of its paid iCloud plans. From our explainer:

iCloud+ brings with it some new features, though, namely the privacy-focused Hide My Email and Private Relay, plus enhanced HomeKit Secure Video storage. It's also noted in Apple's iOS 15 preview that iCloud+ will come with custom email domains for iCloud Mail accounts.

If you are on a paid iCloud plan, you will be moved to iCloud+ automatically and get these extra features at no additional cost.