It means users of iCloud+, that anyone on a paid version of iCloud, can now test sending and receiving mail with up to 5 custom domain names, with three email addresses per domain available to each family member.

One of the novelties of iCloud+, the service that Apple presented during the last WWDC 2021, is the possibility of sending and receiving emails using a custom domain. A service that is now available in beta phase ready for us to perform the first tests. As the user has discovered @mcontreras the icloud.com beta has already enabled the ability to set up a custom domain in our iCloud email so that we can send and receive mail directly from our Apple account.

Apple's custom email domains feature for iCloud+ is now available online in beta form.

As you can see from the setup, you can choose a domain for just yourself, or for you and all of your family members.

Apple announced iCloud+ at WWDC, essentially adding a few extra security features and measures to all of its paid iCloud plans. From our explainer: