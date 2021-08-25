What you need to know
- Apple announced custom email domains for iCloud at WWDC.
- It is part of the company's iCloud+ plan.
- The feature is now available in beta online.
Apple's custom email domains feature for iCloud+ is now available online in beta form.
AppleSfera reports:
One of the novelties of iCloud+, the service that Apple presented during the last WWDC 2021, is the possibility of sending and receiving emails using a custom domain. A service that is now available in beta phase ready for us to perform the first tests. As the user has discovered @mcontreras the icloud.com beta has already enabled the ability to set up a custom domain in our iCloud email so that we can send and receive mail directly from our Apple account.
It means users of iCloud+, that anyone on a paid version of iCloud, can now test sending and receiving mail with up to 5 custom domain names, with three email addresses per domain available to each family member.
As you can see from the setup, you can choose a domain for just yourself, or for you and all of your family members.
Apple announced iCloud+ at WWDC, essentially adding a few extra security features and measures to all of its paid iCloud plans. From our explainer:
iCloud+ brings with it some new features, though, namely the privacy-focused Hide My Email and Private Relay, plus enhanced HomeKit Secure Video storage. It's also noted in Apple's iOS 15 preview that iCloud+ will come with custom email domains for iCloud Mail accounts.
If you are on a paid iCloud plan, you will be moved to iCloud+ automatically and get these extra features at no additional cost.
