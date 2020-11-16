Customers are starting to receive their M1 Apple silicon Macs

What you need to know
- Customers are starting to receive their M1-powered Macs.
- Specifically, the new MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro have been received.
Reported by MacRumors, some customers are beginning to receive their M1-powered Macs a day early. While the official release date of the new MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro, and Mac mini is November 17, some customers are finding the new computer being delivered already.
One Twitter user posted a video of the new 13-inch MacBook Pro arriving to them a day before its official release.
Another Twitter user posted a photo showcasing the new MacBook Air in that glorious Rose Gold color.
The new Macs are expected to begin to be available in Apple Stores and third-party retailers starting on November 17. These new computers all feature Apple's new M1 chip, the company's first Apple silicon-based processor made specifically for the Mac. The M1 processor is enabled huge performance increases while, at the same time, boosting battery life as well.
