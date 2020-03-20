When Apple originally announced that it would be closing its retail stores until March 27th, it gave customers an extra two days to pick up not only orders that they had placed online from in-store pickup, but also devices that had been repaired and were also ready for pickup.

Now, customers who were unable to pick up their repaired iPhone, Mac, Apple, Watch or other device before the stores closed are finding that they will not be able to get their device back until Apple decides to reopen their retail locations.

A new report from Business Insider says that the company will not be returning these devices to customers until its physical Apple Stores reopen. A spokesperson for Apple said that the company attempted to contact these customers by phone and email.

"We made every possible attempt to get people's products back to them ... There certainly are people that, for whatever reason, did not pick up their products before we closed and their products are at our stores."

To make things worse for this group of customers, Apple has announced that its stores are closed "until further notice" rather than its original plan of reopening retail locations on March 27th. So, for anyone who has a repair waiting to be picked up from your local Apple Store, you're currently out of luck with no end in sight.

Thankfully, for customers who have devices being repaired at one of Apple's repair centers, the company is working on having these devices shipped to the customer's home rather than back to a closed store.