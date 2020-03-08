If you don't have a standing desk to work from, then that means you're sitting for most of the day while you work. This results in tight hips and lower back. The Hip Opener stretch can open up both for comfort. Get ready to live stream UFC 248 with an ESPN+ subscription To do the Hip Opener, simply sit on the edge of your chair with both feet hip-width apart and directly underneath your knees. Cross one ankle over the opposite knee, and then stretch forward, but gently — don't overdo it! Forward Fold

If you have had a long day, even at home, this stretch can help you unwind and calm down. It also helps with opening up your lower back, and all you need is a chair. For the Forward Fold, just start by standing with a chair in front of you. Then place your elbows inside your hands, and then rest your arms on either the backside of the chair or on the seat — you can bend your knees if it is necessary. Low Back Release

Sitting in a chair is going to cause tension in your lower back. Fortunately, the Low Back Release stretch is easy to do and you don't even need to leave your chair. With the Low Back Release, just sit sideways in your favorite chair. With the arm that is closest to it, hold the back of the chair. Then gently twist the front of your body towards the back of the chair that you're holding with your arm. With your other arm, try to reach your opposite knee, or farther. Shoulder Release

If you're like me and typing away at a keyboard for several hours of the day, they're bound to get tight (especially if you slouch!) The Shoulder Release helps you loosen up your shoulders. First, stand next to a wall with one shoulder next to it. Extend that arm straight up, with your palm facing towards the wall. Move that arm down behind you slowly, similar to the motion of a clock going from 12 to six. After you're done with that, just turn and repeat it with your other arm. Half Downward Dog

This one originates from a yoga pose, but it is now a good, all-purpose, full-body stretch that works especially well for your hamstrings. And all you need is a chair, no yoga mat required! Stand facing the back of your favorite chair, and then place your hands on the back of the chair. Take some steps back, as far as you can go (remember, don't overdo it), and try to keep your arms and legs straight while stretching out your spine. Open Shoulders

I have a tendency to slouch at my chair, unfortunately, and I'm sure that I'm not alone. Thankfully, this stretch helps open up your chest and shoulders to make up for the slouching. Another benefit is that it helps make space for more air to get into your lungs, supposedly. To do this one, scoot to the edge of your chair and sit up straight. Drop one arm to your side while sitting straight, and then raise that arm over your head while leaning to the opposite side. Switch sides and repeat the stretch. After that, stretch both arms behind you and hold the outside edges of the seatback while pushing out your chest. Easy peasy! Wrist and Shoulder Release

This one is simple and probably one that you've already been doing. As you type at a keyboard and click with a mouse, your muscles tighten up. These two are easy to do and you need nothing extra besides your own limbs! For your wrists: extend your arm with the palm facing up, then gently pull your fingers down and back with your other hand. Switch hands and repeat. For the shoulders: stretch both arms straight out in front of you and interlace your fingers, then turn your hands so the palms are facing outward. Raise your arms over your head, gently, and stretch. Simple workout apps Sometimes stretching isn't going to be enough. If you want to do more, then you should look into one of those simple 7-minute workouts, or something similar. These are fast-paced workouts that you can do at home, without much other equipment. Here are a few of our favorites.

A workout from hell CARROT Fit CARROT Fit features the snarky AI, CARROT, and it'll be giving you the orders, meatbag! If you like snarky humor, CARROT Fit is perfect. Set your goal, do the exercise, level up, and earn rewards from CARROT itself. $5 at App Store

Just do it Nike Training Club The Nike Training Club app has a ton of different workout routines to follow, and they all range from 15 to 45 minutes. That means that there is something for everyone's fitness level, and you can choose from strength, endurance, mobility, and yoga workouts. Free at App Store