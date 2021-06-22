Popular photo editing app Darkroom has been updated to add support for Shortcuts across the iPhone and iPad. The new update allows users to flag, reject, and favorite photos within Shortcuts actions and images can even be edited without any user interaction.

The new Darkroom update was announced via blog post. Darkroom will now take photos as an input into a shortcut before editing them and then saving them to the library. Those images can also be passed along to another action if users prefer.

Our new shortcut actions enable you to take photos as an input, edit them, and save them to your library or pass them along to another action. All of this happens in the background with the full power of our app, not a resource-limited extension. You will be able to add a filter, set the filter intensity, inset on a frame, and now also crop to a preset and add your watermark to every photo or video processed. From there, you can save it out to a Files folder, upload to Instagram, you name it.

The team behind Darkroom also confirmed that it is working to make sure that the same Shortcuts support works on macOS Monterey when it ships later this year. That will be the first version of macOS to include support for Shortcuts and it's going to be fascinating to see what developers can do with this type of automation on a Mac.

The updated Darkroom can be downloaded from the App Store now. It was already one of the best iPhone apps for editing photos and that's just been proven once again.