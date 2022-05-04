Online payments company PayPal was reportedly behind the European Commission's (EC) decision to take a closer look at how Apple locks down NFC payments on its iPhone hardware. Apple Pay is the only payment system granted access to NFC tech on iPhones and an EC Statement of Objections has been passed to Apple.

That Statement of Objection was detailed earlier this week but a new Bloomberg report claims that it was PayPal that got things moving. Currently, PayPal isn't allowed to compete with Apple Pay due to Apple's locking down of NFC capabilities in the iPhone. The same goes for Apple Watch hardware, too.

PayPal Holdings Inc. helped spur a formal antitrust complaint against Apple Inc. and its iPhone payments system by raising concerns with the European Commission, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

In its earlier statement, the EC had claimed that Apple restricts competition for mobile wallets on iOS, allowing Apple Pay an unfair advantage.