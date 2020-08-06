Popular journaling app Day One has received a big update, bringing both the Mac and iPhone versions to version number 5.0. Announced via a blog post, the new updates bring improvements and tweaks across the board.

The change that most people will spot right out of the gate is the new Today view. That's where you'll find al of your journaling bits and pieces, including all the main elements you're going to be dealing with most during your journaling day.

Previously called Activity Feed, Today aggregates five journal elements—your location data, calendar events, photos taken, the day's entries, and On This Day entries—into one place. Today provides an overview of where you've been and what you've done, allowing you to journal what matters most in a really convenient way. Today is also the most seamless way to revisit the past, with quick access to On This Day. You can access Today by tapping a date on the calendar, the date in the Timeline, or by tapping Today in the Journal Side Menu.

Version 5.0 also includes an improved media picker, with four main updates changing how users add images and videos to their journal entries.