TuneIn and Amazon have announced a new deal that brings the benefits of TuneIn Premium to all Amazon Alexa devices. The move will mean that TuneIn Premium members will be able to enjoy live sports, ad-free news, and more via their smart speakers using nothing more than their voice.

Today's announcement "comes just in time for the start of the 2022 Major League Baseball season, giving listeners the ability to easily stream MLB games through TuneIn," with baseball fans able to catch up with what's going on in-game simply by saying: "Alexa, listen to sports."

"TuneIn aims to be anywhere listening is occurring. In launching TuneIn Premium on Alexa, we deliver on this mission and enable TuneIn and Alexa customers easy access to an expansive catalog of premium content to stay well informed and entertained," said Richard Stern, CEO, TuneIn. "This is just one of the many developments we have in our product pipeline in the smart home device space as we look ahead. Through this collaboration with Alexa, listeners can easily listen to their favorite TuneIn Premium shows and stations with a simple voice command."

As part of the announcement people can enjoy their first three months of TuneIn Premium for free with the price becoming $9.99 per month after that. That'll give listeners access to all that TuneIn Premium has to offer both on Amazon Echo devices, and off of it.

TuneIn is already one of the best iPhone apps for listening to live content and this move means that's also the case for those who have an Amazon Echo device or five in their home, too. You can learn more about what TuneIn Premium has to offer on the official website, too.