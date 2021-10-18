What you need to know
- Delivery dates for Apple's new MacBook Pro are already slipping into December.
- The new laptop was unveiled at today's "Unleashed" event.
- Preorders are open now and the new laptop will officially release next week.
Apple may have just announced its new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro , but some customers may be waiting until December to get one.
At today's "Unleashed" event, the company finally unveiled the long-awaited update to the MacBook Pro. Apple announced that preorders for its new laptop would go live immediately after the event and be available online and in stores next week.
Many MacBook Pro users have been waiting years for this laptop to show up, and customers raced to Apple's website to preorder the new models. That has resulted in the new laptop seeing shipping delays as far out as December already.
It's currently unclear if Apple plans to offer any stock of its new laptop at its stores when it releases next week but, if it doesn't, you have hopefully already preordered to avoid a months-long wait.
The new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro features the company's new M1 Pro and M1 Max processors, Apple's latest chips that take the M1 to new performance levels. The new laptops feature a mini-LED display, all of the ports, MagSafe charging, a notch, and much more.
Preorders for the new MacBook Pro are open now and the laptop will officially release next week.
In addition to announcing the new MacBook Pro, Apple also unveiled its new 3rd generation AirPods, new colors for the HomePod mini, and a new subscription tier for Apple Music: the Voice plan.
