Dell has unveiled the new UltraSharp 40 monitor, a brand new ultrawide curved display with Thunderbolt 3 connectivity.

The new monitor, unveiled on January 5, is the world's first 40-inch ultrawide curved WUHD monitor, boasting a phenomenal 5K2K resolution of 5120 x 2160. A CES 2021 Innovation award-winner, the UltraSharp 40 costs a whopping $2,100 and will be available on January 28.

It boasts a built-in Thunderbolt 3 port, capable of charging a device like a MacBook with up to 90W of power thanks to pass-through charging. Further connectivity comes by way of two HDMI 2.0 ports, a DisplayPort 1.4 socket, three 10Gbps USB-A ports, a USB-B upstream port, an Ethernet port, and a headphone jack. Sheesh. Oh, and underneath there's another USB-C port and a 10Gbps USB-A port.

Not only is it stacked with ports, but it also boasts a 10-bit display, 5ms response time, and a 60Hz refresh rate.

Built with wellness in mind, it also has a feature called ComfortView Plus, an always-on built-in low blue light screen that reduces the emission of harmful blue light without compromising color accuracy.

If $2,000 for a monitor is a little out of your price range, then you'd be well advised to check out Dell's other new offerings. A 38-inch version of the Dell UltraSharp costs significantly less at $1,499, and there's also a 24 and 27-inch version, both of which will be available at the end of March for $459 and $679 respectively.