Design tool Sketch picks up a big macOS Big Sur redesign

Popular design and prototyping app Sketch has just issued its big macOS Bug Sur update, adding in a new look that more closely matches that expected of Mac apps in 2021. It sounds like the update wasn't an easy one to put together, too.

Yes Sur – Sketch 70 is here! 🎉



With this release, we’re excited to introduce a UI redesign that fits right in with the new macOS Big Sur design language. It’s the same Sketch you know and love, but with every detail reconsidered.



Let's have a look at what's inside 🧵 pic.twitter.com/CIkiTPQLWq — Sketch (@sketch) November 18, 2020

According to an announcement blog post, the team has to make "tough decisions and careful revisions" when coming up with the new update and design, but it looks like all of that work was worth it.

"Early on, we had a single goal in mind. We wanted to make sure Sketch on Big Sur still put your designs front and center so they could shine," Marcelo explains. "The last thing we wanted was for the interface to get in the way." With that in mind, the team focused on tweaking and refining the existing interface rather than a complete overhaul. They wanted the app to feel familiar after your Big Sur upgrade, so you could instantly get back into your designs. "In essence, it continues to be the same Sketch people know and love," he says. This is an evolution, not a revolution. That said, the team did take the opportunity to push things a little further in a few key areas. "Adopting new OS standards like a full-height sidebar and toolbar already make a huge difference, but we couldn't stop there," says Marcelo.

Making everything look like it's at home on Big Sur isn't a case of clicking a few buttons and calling it a day, either. The announcement post outlines just some of the changes we can look forward to in Sketch 70.