The name Susan Kare will ring a bell to those who know their Apple history. She was the person behind the Mac's Cairo typeface and followed Steve Jobs to Apple from NeXT. And now she's turning that classic Cairo typeface into something your dog can sleep on. A rug.

Or a throw, if you're so inclined.

The original emoji, Cairo was a typeface designed by Susan Kare in 1984 for the first Macintosh operating system. Taking its name from the hieroglyphics of ancient Egypt, each symbol was drawn by hand using the bitmap grid. A few notable symbols lived on into later operating systems including the cursor and watch. Kare designed this woven blanket for the Jacquard loom, an early example of computer-controlled machinery, operated with punched cards and invented by Joseph Jacquard in 1801.

The store also has some additional information about Kare and her career, including the fact that she's working at Pinterest nowadays. Who knew?

After graduating from New York University with a Ph.D. in fine arts, Susan Kare took a curatorial job at an art museum, and quickly realized she was on the wrong side of the creative equation. In the 80s, she began work at Apple Computer designing fonts, icons, and graphic elements for the nascent Macintosh operating system and applications. Kare subsequently followed Steve Jobs to Next Computer as the tenth employee and Creative Director. She was the founding partner of Susan Kare Design, a graphic design practice in San Francisco in 1989, and since then has designed thousands of icons for hundreds of clients along with many corporate identities and other design projects, from Microsoft's Solitaire cards to Facebook's virtual gifts. In 2015, she joined Pinterest and works as a design lead in the Pinterest

This rug is honestly something that I didn't know I wanted until I saw it. And now all I can think about is how great that green rug would look on my living room floor.

If you're thinking the same thing you can pick one up for $135 right now. There are three color combinations to choose from, so make sure you pick the one you want before adding it to your cart.

The green one is the one you should pick, by the way.