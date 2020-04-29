A new battery test of Apple's brand new iPhone SE has surfaced on YouTube, with some surprising results!

Brandon Butch created a video testing the battery life drain of Apple's latest iPhone SE, and compared it with the iPhone XR, 8, 7, 6s and the old iPhone SE. His video description states:

2020 iPhone SE 2 vs iPhone 11 vs XR vs 8 vs 7 vs 6S vs SE Battery Life DRAIN TEST Today we're putting the brand new iPhone SE 2 (2020) up against the iPhone 11, iPhone XR, iPhone 8, iPhone 7, iPhone 6S and the first generation iPhone SE in a battery draining test! The 2020 iPhone SE has the same battery as the iPhone 8, but could its battery last longer than an iPhone 8 with 100% battery capacity? You may find the iPhone SE 2 battery life results rather interesting. Enjoy!

Brandon is totally right, in that the results are certainly surprising, but in many respects, the iPhone SE performs as expected.