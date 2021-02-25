We all have negative thoughts from time to time, especially in the middle of a global pandemic. There are all kinds of ways to try and deal with those thoughts and move on and one of those ways is to write them down and throw them away. That's exactly what Thought Detox helps you do, right from your iPhone.

Writing down your negative thoughts and then discarding them can help you find peace. Thought Detox is an iPhone app that lets you mindfully work through those most private thoughts, on your most personal device.

Time spent working through your negative thoughts is tracked as mindfulness time by the Apple Health app, helping you keep tabs on how long you're working on yourself.