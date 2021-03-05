Developers are receiving their $500 after returning the Mac mini DTK.

Developers who were quick off the mark when returning their Apple Developer Transition Kit (DTK) have begun to receive their $500 credit. Apple told developers last week that they needed to return the machines that were originally intended to give them a chance to get their apps ready for Apple silicon. Developers were told that they had until March 31 to return the DTK.

As MacRumors notes, developers are receiving a one-use promo code that unlocks $500 of credit that can be used towards any product from the online Apple Store.

In appreciation of your participation in the Universal App Quick Start program and to help with your continued development of Universal apps, we'd like to provide you with a one-time-use promo code for $500 toward the purchase of a new M1 Mac or other Apple products ordered through the Apple Store Online.

The Developer Transition Kit was based on the Mac mini of the time and included an A12Z chip, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD.

The DTK ultimately laid the foundation for the impressive M1-powered Mac mini that's currently available.

Apple is now moving all of its machines across to its own chips, including the popular MacBook Air and MacBook Pro.