In an news update on its Developer website, Apple has announced that it will be implementing a new route for developers in its App Review process.

The company says that, for apps that are already on the App Store, "bug fixes will no longer be delayed over guideline violations." Apple does note that this new exception does not apply to anything considered to be a "legal issue."

Developers can also, in addition to appealing a violation, make suggestions for changes to the guidelines themselves. Apple had previously said these changes were coming at WWDC, but it looks like it took until now to formally implement them.

The App Store is dedicated to providing a great experience for everyone. To continue offering a safe place for users to download apps and helping you successfully develop apps that are secure, high-quality, reliable, and respectful of user privacy, we've updated the app review process as announced at WWDC20. For apps that are already on the App Store, bug fixes will no longer be delayed over guideline violations except for those related to legal issues. You'll instead be able to address guideline violations in your next submission. And now, in addition to appealing decisions about whether an app violates guidelines, you can suggest changes to the guidelines. We also encourage you to submit your App Store and Apple development platform suggestions so we can continue to improve experiences for the developer community.

The update comes as the company is locked in a highly public legal battle against Epic Games for violating the App Store guidelines. In fact, Apple just terminated the Epic Games developer account last week.

For developers who want to submit suggestions to change the guidelines, you can do so on Apple's Developer website.