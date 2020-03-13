Apple has announced that developers have earned over $155 billion since the launch of the iOS App Store in 2008.

In a press release where it announced that WWDC 2020 would kick off in June in an all-new online format Apple said:

The App Store is the world's safest and most vibrant app marketplace, with over half a billion people visiting each week. It remains the safest place for users to find software and provides developers of all sizes access to customers in 155 countries and regions. Developers have earned over $155 billion since the App Store launched in 2008. With an active installed base of more than 1.5 billion Apple devices, WWDC 2020 will allow developers to learn about the new technologies and frameworks they rely on as they create new app experiences in areas including augmented reality, machine learning, health and fitness, home automation and more.

Apple also stated that it now has more than 23 million registered developers in more than 155 countries.

The news regarding WWDC 2020 comes amidst the concern about the coronavirus pandemic. In its press release, Apple noted the current global situation. Phil Schiller said: