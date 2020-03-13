What you need to know
- Apple has revealed that developers have earned over $155 billion since the launch of the App Store.
- It says it now has more than 23 million registered developers in over 155 countries.
- The news comes as Apple has just announced WWDC 2020 is going to be in an all-new online format due to the coronavirus.
Apple has announced that developers have earned over $155 billion since the launch of the iOS App Store in 2008.
In a press release where it announced that WWDC 2020 would kick off in June in an all-new online format Apple said:
The App Store is the world's safest and most vibrant app marketplace, with over half a billion people visiting each week. It remains the safest place for users to find software and provides developers of all sizes access to customers in 155 countries and regions. Developers have earned over $155 billion since the App Store launched in 2008. With an active installed base of more than 1.5 billion Apple devices, WWDC 2020 will allow developers to learn about the new technologies and frameworks they rely on as they create new app experiences in areas including augmented reality, machine learning, health and fitness, home automation and more.
Apple also stated that it now has more than 23 million registered developers in more than 155 countries.
The news regarding WWDC 2020 comes amidst the concern about the coronavirus pandemic. In its press release, Apple noted the current global situation. Phil Schiller said:
"The current health situation has required that we create a new WWDC 2020 format that delivers a full program with an online keynote and sessions, offering a great learning experience for our entire developer community, all around the world. We will be sharing all of the details in the weeks ahead."
February 2020 NPD results has Mario Kart 8 as the best-selling Switch title
The February 2020 NPD info has been released, with a very light new release slate leading to no new games being in the top 20 while Mario Kart 8 is the best-selling game on Nintendo Switch.
Pretend you're a giant by building this miniature iMac
Who doesn't want an iMac on their desk? This one might be a bit small to get work done on, though.
Coronavirus forces shut down of Today At Apple sessions in US and Canada
Apple has been forced to suspend all of its Today At Apple sessions throughout the U.S. and Canada because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Train insane with the best fitness trackers for triathletes
These fitness trackers are the cream of the crop when it comes to health and fitness tracking for triathlon training. Which tracker will you need? Here's what our research shows.