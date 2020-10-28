Apple has been running its Universal Quick Start Program to help developers prepare for its transition from Intel chips to its own Apple Silicon , and today that program gets an upgrade. As reported by MacRumors , Apple is starting to send invitations to developers to offer one-on-one code-level guidance labs with Apple engineers. The timing makes a lot of sense, as Apple is expected to announce its first Apple Silicon Mac at an event on November 17 .

Developers who signed up for the Quick Start Program received a Mac Mini fitted with an A12Z processor, the chip currently found in the iPad Pro. The invite says that appointments will be used to prepare a developer's iPhone, iPad, and Mac apps for Apple Silicon Macs.

Appointment requests for the one-on-one guidance can be requested up until 5:00 PM Pacific Time on November 1, with appointments occurring between November 4 and 5.

When Apple announced that it would be transitioning the Mac from Intel to its own Apple Silicon, it said that it would be releasing the first Apple Silicon Mac by the end of 2020. Recent news also expects the company to release an Apple Silicon iMac in the first half of 2021.