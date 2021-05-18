What you need to know
- Devolver Digital is an independent game publisher, founded in 2009.
- The publisher is reportedly preparing to go public on the London Stock Exchange.
- Reports claim that the publisher could be valued at over $1.42 billion United States Dollars.
The widely popular independent game publisher, Devolver Digital, may be preparing to go public on the London Stock Exchange, according to a report by The Telegraph. The publisher reportedly has taken it upon themselves to appoint bankers from the asset management firm Zeus Capital in order to prepare for their public listing. Should Devolver Digital go public, the company may reach a valuation of £1 billion GBP, or over $1.42 billion USD.
We have reached out to Devolver Digital for comment and have not yet heard a response, but will update this story as soon as any new information is brought to light.
Devolver Digital has published a wide array of independent games on the Nintendo Switch, such as Enter the Gungeon, The Messenger, Gris, and Katana Zero. One of their newest published titles, Fall Guys, is headed to the Nintendo Switch in the summer of 2021. Should the Battle Royale-style game reach the same levels of popularity that it did on other platforms, it may even be considered one of the best multiplayer experiences on the system.
What do you think of these new reports? Do you have any favorite Devolver Digital games? Let us know in the comments!
