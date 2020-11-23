What you need to know
- DEVONthink 3.6 is now available for download.
- The update adds support for macOS Big Sur as well as workflow updates.
DEVONtechnologies has released the new DEVONthink 3.6 for Mac update, adding support for macOS Big Sur alongside a suite of new workflow improvements that will make it easier to keep track of whatever you happen to throw into the app.
DEVONthink is my go-to app for storing data, whether that's markdown text, handwritten notes, or letters from my bank. Keeping all of that data in one place could be complicated, but DEVONthink manages to make sure finding what you need is as easy as possible – and this update builds on that with indexing of all in-note links.
DEVONthink 3.6 now scans databases for all outgoing and incoming links and presents them in an extended Links Inspector. You can even use the number of links per documents in searches, smart groups, scripts, or for sorting lists.
More document search improvements have been added, with support for video and audio files now included.
On the workflow side we've included a better in-document search with wildcards and enhanced operators. We've also added video and audio files support to Markdown. The conversion from rich text to Markdown retains attributes like italics or bold, too. Split long PDFs into separate documents, one for each chapter. And if you use item links for connecting documents you can now easier get a URL pointing to a specific page of a PDF. For Markdown documents you'll get a URL that links directly to a section.
Those with DEVONthink installed can get the update via the Check for Updates feature in-app. Everyone else can head on over to the DEVONthink website to get in on the act and choose the best version of DEVONthink for you.
