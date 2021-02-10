DEVONthink To Go 3.0 launched today, bringing a much-needed refresh to the iPhone and iPad version of the popular research and data collection app. I've been using it for a few weeks and I can tell you this – it's like a whole new app.

In many ways, DEVONthink To Go 3 is like a whole new app. It's gone through a complete overhaul in terms of how the app behaves and looks, while new CloudKit support makes iCloud syncing faster and more reliable than before.

DEVONthink has always given you the choice: local network, Dropbox, WebDAV, iCloud. With DEVONthink To Go 3.0 and DEVONthink 3.6.2 we're adding a new iCloud sync location based on CloudKit. It transfers data fully synchronous and doesn't need the CPU and battery-intensive upload monitoring. It is also faster and more reliable. Automatic syncs happen more frequently in the background. In addition, DEVONthink To Go processes items faster and chunks data more efficiently.

Like all modern iOS and iPadOS apps, DEVONthink To Go 3 now supports things like long-pressing on buttons and items to dive deeper, making moving around the app much easier than previous versions.

While we stick with the general geometry of DEVONthink To Go's user interface, we have given all parts of it an overhaul. If you like dark mode, here we go. On iPad it supports windows, side-by-side or in multiple scenes, as well as the pointer (or cursor, if you will). Long-press databases, groups, or documents to get context menus that give you access to all common actions from opening the info popover to sharing. Use a trackpad or mouse to show the context menu with a secondary click, just like on the Mac.

This new update reaches the App Store as a whole new app, allowing people to stick to version 2.x if they want to. The new app comes with a new pricing structure as well, including a switch to a subscription model – although you can still buy outright.

As we don't want to force anyone to upgrade to version 3 we are making DEVONthink To Go 3 available as a new app in the App Store. It's a free download that, after a free one-month trial, asks for either a subscription or a one-time payment for the 3.x generation. Subscriptions are available for US $1.99 per month or US $14.99 per year, the one-time purchase is US $39.99.

Owners of the previous app can pay just $19.99 as a one-time purchase for the new one, too. You can download DEVONthink To Go 3.0 from the App Store for free now. There's a one-month trial before you have to pay a penny.