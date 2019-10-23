We are proud to announce that SignEasy is now an Apple mobility partner. This game-changing update places us among a select group of business solution providers with the common goal of helping businesses reimagine their workflows on iPhone and iPad.

As a new Apple mobility partner, SignEasy has introduced itself as the leading eSignature solution to hundreds of millions of new potential users around the world. Our ability to connect to a diverse set of developers and applications (including leading solutions like Box, Freshbooks, Quickbooks and Procore) and provide seamless workflows to business users on iPhone and iPad means they can operate their businesses from anywhere. It also gives employees the flexibility to use their own devices and even work remotely.