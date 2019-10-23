Image via SignEasy

What you need to know

  • SignEasy has announced it is now an Apple mobility partner.
  • The digital signing app allows users to fill in digital paperwork.
  • Apple's mobility partners are hand selected developers providing business solutions for iOS.

Digital signing app SignEasy has announced it is now an Apple mobility partner. Announced on its blog:

We are proud to announce that SignEasy is now an Apple mobility partner. This game-changing update places us among a select group of business solution providers with the common goal of helping businesses reimagine their workflows on iPhone and iPad.

As a new Apple mobility partner, SignEasy has introduced itself as the leading eSignature solution to hundreds of millions of new potential users around the world. Our ability to connect to a diverse set of developers and applications (including leading solutions like Box, Freshbooks, Quickbooks and Procore) and provide seamless workflows to business users on iPhone and iPad means they can operate their businesses from anywhere. It also gives employees the flexibility to use their own devices and even work remotely.

Speaking about the move, SignEasy Founder and CEO Sunil Patro said:

"SignEasy is one of the most-loved, ridiculously easy-to-use, and secure e-signature solutions for iPhone and iPad... We are excited to become an Apple mobility partner and introduce our latest designs and features to ensure a best-in-class experience on iOS. Apple devices are best for business customers and the security of iOS strengthens our mission to transform how people around the world sign and send documents."

As SignEasy notes, Apple hand selects its mobility partners to provide workflow solutions using iOS, other parter include Box and Expensify. You can check out the full list of Apple Mobility partners here

Last month SignEasy updated its app to include dark mode and enhanced iPad support as well as in-app document scanning.

